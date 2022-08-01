First Foundation Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

AMT stock opened at $270.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.66. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

