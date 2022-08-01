First Foundation Advisors Has $1.47 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

