First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.19% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

