First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $263.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average of $247.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.