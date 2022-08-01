First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,649 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

