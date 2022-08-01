First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 166.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,159. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

