First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Increased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

