First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,917 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.