First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,113,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

