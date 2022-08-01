First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $60.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.21. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

About First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First US Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

