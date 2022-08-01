Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

