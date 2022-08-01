Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $34,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

