Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $162.71 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

