Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 207,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.