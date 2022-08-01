Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $30.39 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

