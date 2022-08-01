Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

