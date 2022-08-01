Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660,298 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ecopetrol worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

EC opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

