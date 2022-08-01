Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,612 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

