Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.53 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

