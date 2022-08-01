Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

