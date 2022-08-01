Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

