Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.
Sony Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Sony Group stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
