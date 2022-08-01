Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Up 5.7%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.29 and last traded at $134.29. 8,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 963,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

