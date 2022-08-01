Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.25

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Flamingo has a total market cap of $79.44 million and $49.29 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.