Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $165,627.36

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $165,627.36 and $25.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flixxo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.