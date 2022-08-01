Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 846,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of FRSX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.