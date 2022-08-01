Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.