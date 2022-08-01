Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FOXA opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

