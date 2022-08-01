FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.15 on Monday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,487.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $309,456 over the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

