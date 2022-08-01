Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Lowered to €23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.01.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

