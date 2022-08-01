Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 770 ($9.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.54).

Fresnillo Stock Up 5.7 %

FRES opened at GBX 737.40 ($8.88) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 741.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,536.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

