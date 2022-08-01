Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

About Friedman Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

