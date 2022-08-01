Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Frontier Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 3,275,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.47. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Further Reading

