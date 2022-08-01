Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 63.9% in July

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.