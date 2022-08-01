Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 63.9% in July

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Investment (FICV)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.