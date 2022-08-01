Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €24.95 ($25.46) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.73.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.