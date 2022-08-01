Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA FPE traded up €0.45 ($0.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.95 ($25.46). The stock had a trading volume of 35,119 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a one year high of €44.80 ($45.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.73.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

