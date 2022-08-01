Fuse Network Trading Down 0.6% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $392,304.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

