FUZE Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6,169.81 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00034919 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $6,169.81 and approximately $30,725.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
