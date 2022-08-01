G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.63. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $781.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.51.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

