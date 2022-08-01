G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.41% of G1 Therapeutics worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

