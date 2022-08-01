GAM Holding AG Acquires 23,468 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

