GAM Holding AG Acquires 5,700 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Capri worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,607,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,646. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

