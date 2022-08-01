GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

