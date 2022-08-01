GAM Holding AG Has $12.36 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 123,207 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in NetApp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.83. 11,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

