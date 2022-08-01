GAM Holding AG Has $23.06 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.15% of NortonLifeLock worth $23,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.8 %

NLOK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,238. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

