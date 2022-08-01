GAM Holding AG Has $25.55 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

