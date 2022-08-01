GAM Holding AG Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,431 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

HBAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.29. 249,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,989,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

