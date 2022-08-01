GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.93. 30,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,188. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.