GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

