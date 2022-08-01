GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

GBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.75. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading

